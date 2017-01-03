Prestige Brands Announces Agreement to Acquire C.B. Fleet Company
The transaction moves the company towards its stated goal of 85% "invest-for-growth" revenue and is expected to result in pro forma revenues of approximately $1.0 billion for the Company in Fiscal 2018. The transaction will add leading brands to the company's Women's Health, Gastrointestinal and Pediatric Care categories with revenues of approximately $205 million over the trailing twelve months ended September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|5 hr
|BigCoon895
|4
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|fly whiteguy
|33
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec 11
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec 4
|Trump is the man
|1
|What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd.
|Nov '16
|Holton Walker
|2
|King Of Germany (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|whiteboyrick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC