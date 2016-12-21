People - January 2017
Dr. Peter F. Buckley has been named executive vice president for medical affairs at the Richmond-based VCU Health System and dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. The appointment is effective Jan. 17. Buckley was dean of the Medical College of Georgia and executive vice president for medical affairs and integration.
