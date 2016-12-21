People - January 2017

People - January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Dr. Peter F. Buckley has been named executive vice president for medical affairs at the Richmond-based VCU Health System and dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. The appointment is effective Jan. 17. Buckley was dean of the Medical College of Georgia and executive vice president for medical affairs and integration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16) Dec 18 altoid 3
Heather Peters (May '16) Dec 15 comegetsome 3
Is Jenny Poore really an idiot? Dec 11 Klondike bear 2
Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education! Dec 4 Trump is the man 1
What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd. Nov '16 Holton Walker 2
King Of Germany (Apr '13) Nov '16 whiteboyrick 4
heat and air contractors (Apr '16) Nov '16 tahoeguy 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC