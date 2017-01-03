Henrico inmates find church home at New Canaan International

The walls of New Canaan International Church could not contain the joyful noise of congregants worshipping last Sunday after the baptism of several Henrico County Jail inmates. The crashing of cymbals, clapping and singing drifted out of the single-story church on Byron Street in eastern Henrico, where about two dozen inmates travel weekly for lessons on fatherhood and motherhood.

