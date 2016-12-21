Gun-friendly Liberty University to open on-campus shooting range

Liberty University is planning to open a state-of-the-art shooting range on campus next fall as part of the conservative Evangelical Christian School's commitment to promoting gun ownership and firearm sports. University president Jerry Falwell Jr. said that Liberty's new complex will feature pistol, rifle and shotgun facilities as well as an archery range built into the mountainside of the 7,000-acre campus near Lynchburg, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.