a Nutcrackera was sweet -

a Nutcrackera was sweet -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

"The Nutcracker" is performed by the dancers of Rhythm On Main headed by Aubrey Dobson as Clara and guest dancer Parker Howard as the Nutcracker Prince. Soldiers Brooke Atkins, Evan Barker, Sierra Crabb, Wyatt Fallin and Jaron Nunnemaker are lead to victory by the Nutcracker Prince over the Mouse Queen danced by Isabella Brumfield lead Brenna Atkins, Alexa Bass, Kira Brinegar, Zoe Davis and Katie Thompson The Nutcracker starts with a party where Clara is presented with a nutcracker which is broken by her brother Fritz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16) Dec 18 altoid 3
Heather Peters (May '16) Dec 15 comegetsome 3
Is Jenny Poore really an idiot? Dec 11 Klondike bear 2
Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education! Dec 4 Trump is the man 1
What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd. Nov '16 Holton Walker 2
King Of Germany (Apr '13) Nov '16 whiteboyrick 4
heat and air contractors (Apr '16) Nov '16 tahoeguy 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC