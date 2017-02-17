(Video) - Star Valley basketball on the road in Lyman
The #3 Lady Braves face the #4 Lyman Eagles with a tip-off time of 6 p.m. tonight. The boys varsity game will feature the Braves taking on the Eagles in a 7:30 start.
