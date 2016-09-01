(VIDEO) - Star Valley volleyball hosts Pinedale

The Lady Braves host the Pinedale Wranglers on Thursday, September 1, with a start time of 6 p.m. Star Valley won the Cokeville Invitational last weekend for the first time in program history with wins over Lyman , Rich County, Utah and Bear Lake High out of Montpelier, Idaho. In the Gold Bracket, the Lady Braves swept the Alta Hawks out of Sandy, Utah and then outlasted the Gillette Camels before sweeping the Rebels one more time in the championship match .

