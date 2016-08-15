A fatal crash east of Lyman, Wyoming ...

A fatal crash east of Lyman, Wyoming on August 12th

Aug 15, 2016

A fatal crash east of Lyman, Wyoming on August 12th has resulted in the death of 58 year old Bradley Hansen from Center Junction, Iowa. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. near mile post 48 on Interstate 80. Hansen was operating a 2014 Honda motorcycle while traveling east on I 80 in a construction zone.

Lyman, WY

