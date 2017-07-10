W-B bike helmet programexpanding to S...

W-B bike helmet programexpanding to Scranton

Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Times-Tribune

A program to distribute bicycle helmets in Wilkes-Barre is a decade old, and it's now expanding to Scranton. The Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Fund for Children's Advocacy - or HKQ Kids - has distributed helmets for children 12 and younger since 2008.

