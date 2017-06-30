Strawberries galore prepped for old f...

Strawberries galore prepped for old fashioned ice cream social

Saturday Jul 1

One hundred and thirty two pounds of fresh strawberries have been cut and frozen in anticipation of the Red, White and Blue Social. Thanks to all our readers who make this type of event free by donating their aluminum cans to Swoyersville Mayor Christopher Concert.

