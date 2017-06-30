Cartwright applauds committee passage...

Cartwright applauds committee passage of RECLAIM Act for coal communities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-17, Moosic, said he was pleased after the House Committee on Natural Resources passed H.R. 1731, the RECLAIM Act this week. “It's vital to address the often devastating environmental legacy of abandoned mines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FeetPeace Scam ALERT 22 hr Faguely1 2
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) Fri Educated White Pe... 3
Protect the power grid. Wed William 1
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Jun 20 weaponX 161
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr '17 Salsa 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC