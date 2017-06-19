Senators introduce plan to eliminate ...

Senators introduce plan to eliminate school property taxes in PA

Monday Jun 19 Read more: WPMT-TV York

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers have joined together to introduce a plan drafted by over 80 grassroots taxpayer groups from across the state to eliminate school property taxes for the state's 500 public school districts, according to Senator David G. Argall . Senate Bill 76 , the Property Tax Independence Act, would replace the revenue generated by the property tax for public schools with an increase to the Personal Income Tax rate from 3.07 percent to 4.95 percent and an increase in the Sales and Use Tax from 6 to 7 percent.

