Police: Serial bank robber slipped up...

Police: Serial bank robber slipped up, let a witness see his face

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Times-Tribune

A man who police say robbed at least 12 banks in four counties made a mistake with his latest heist and let a witness see his face before he could put his mask on, state police at Dunmore said. The description that witness gave allowed police to draw a composite sketch of the thief who has plagued area banks since the end of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 23 hr Great Cheeto 681
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC