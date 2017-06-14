Police: Serial bank robber slipped up, let a witness see his face
A man who police say robbed at least 12 banks in four counties made a mistake with his latest heist and let a witness see his face before he could put his mask on, state police at Dunmore said. The description that witness gave allowed police to draw a composite sketch of the thief who has plagued area banks since the end of 2015.
