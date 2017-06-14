N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:06:14 23:33:25
A duplex on Morgan Street in Throop was remodeled, in move-in condition and at a price she could afford. It checked all her boxes for an investment property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|weaponX
|161
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC