N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:06:09 22:21:14
Kendyl Ann Onzik holds up a photo of Rocky Castellani to show the crowd during saturdays dedication she is the great great grand daughter of Stanley Oberts next to her is seated Antoinette Onzik who was Oberts sister. cv11rocky2 DAVE SCHERBENCO/CITIZENS VOICE Judge Thomas Munley and Tom Gibson pose for a picture in front of the statue of Attilio Rocky Castellani saturday after its dedication Munley was one of the featured speakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 10
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC