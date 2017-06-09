Mountain Top chooses local philanthropist to head up July 4th parade
The Grand Dame of Mountain Top is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Mountain Top on the Move Fourth of July Parade. Kathleen Nork Button, known throughout Mountain Top and Wyoming Valley for her community service and philanthropy, was selected by the parade organizers to lead the 30th annual parade which will mark our country's 241st birthday.
