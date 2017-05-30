Luzerne inmate charged with arson while in jail
A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate was hit Friday with arson charges alleging she set fires in two jail cells with a lighter concealed in in a body cavity. Danielle Ann Housenick, 24, faces charges of arson, risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after setting the fires last month, police said.
