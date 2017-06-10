Luzerne Borough Honors Hometown Hero

Luzerne Borough Honors Hometown Hero

Yesterday

Luzerne Borough Veterans Memorial Park is now home to a statue of borough native Rocky Castellani - a boxer and World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. "It means a lot to Luzerne.

