Luzerne and Lackawanna companies get permits to grow medical marijuana
A facility planned for Scranton's Green Ridge section is also one of the first in the state to obtain a growing/processing permit from the state Department of Health. Statewide, nearly 200 applicants paid hefty fees and filed extensive applications to try to secure a spot in one of the state's newest industries.
