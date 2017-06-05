Forty Fort Lions Club mark 41st jubilee

Forty Fort Lions Club mark 41st jubilee

Monday Jun 5

The Forty Fort Lions Club recently celebrated its 41st anniversary at its annual Charter Night dinner at the Coal City Tavern in Luzerne. Each year, the president of the club chooses a Lion of the Year.

Luzerne, PA

