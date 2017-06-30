Counties settle their lawsuits
Seven years after Luzerne County filed a lawsuit against Lackawanna County and the Multi-Purpose Stadium Authority of Lackawanna County regarding the sale of the region's triple-A baseball franchise, Luzerne County Council approved a $4 million settlement offer. Under the settlement terms, Lackawanna County will pay Luzerne County, ending competing lawsuits each county filed against the other shortly before the $14.6 million sale of the franchise in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeetPeace Scam ALERT
|9 hr
|Faguely1
|2
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|weaponX
|161
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr '17
|Salsa
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan '17
|Save Hazleton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC