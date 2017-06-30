Counties settle their lawsuits

Seven years after Luzerne County filed a lawsuit against Lackawanna County and the Multi-Purpose Stadium Authority of Lackawanna County regarding the sale of the region's triple-A baseball franchise, Luzerne County Council approved a $4 million settlement offer. Under the settlement terms, Lackawanna County will pay Luzerne County, ending competing lawsuits each county filed against the other shortly before the $14.6 million sale of the franchise in 2010.

