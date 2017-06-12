Bill introduced would aid grandparents

Bill introduced would aid grandparents

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-121, Luzerne, has introduced a bill that would aid grandparents caring for grandchildren, nieces and nephews. "I've been working on this legislation for several years," he said.

