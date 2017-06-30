Annual Children's Bicycle Helmet Give...

Annual Children's Bicycle Helmet Giveaway Expands

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

An annual summertime event in Northeastern Pennsylvania that involves the giveaway of hundreds of children's bicycle helmets is growing! HKQ Kids is expanding its 10th annual helmet giveaway to two days this year throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the annual fourth of July tradition on Friday's show! Two thousand children's bicycle helmets will be up for grabs this July as part of the free event.

