The Rev. Richard Zavacki to mark 60th jubilee of ordination to the priesthood
The Rev. Richard A. Zavacki, pastor emeritus of the former St. Hedwig's Parish, Kingston, is celebrating his 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.
