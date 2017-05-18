The Rev. Richard Zavacki to mark 60th...

The Rev. Richard Zavacki to mark 60th jubilee of ordination to the priesthood

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Rev. Richard A. Zavacki, pastor emeritus of the former St. Hedwig's Parish, Kingston, is celebrating his 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.

