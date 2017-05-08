Sara May and George Stritzinger Sara ...

Sara May and George Stritzinger Sara May and George Stritzinger

Sara May and George Stritzinger were united in marriage April 20, 2017, at The Cooper House, Socastee South Carolina, with Eric Hunt, officiating. The bride, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, is the daughter of Charles and Lynn May, of Ashley, and Donna and Peter Leoszewski, of Luzerne.

