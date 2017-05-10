PLCB Now Accepting Sealed Bids for Third Auction of Expired Restaurant Licenses

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today issued an invitation for bids to award 50 expired restaurant licenses in the third license auction since Act 39 became effective in August 2016. This auction includes 50 licenses across 40 counties: a Two licenses each in the following counties: Allegheny, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York.

