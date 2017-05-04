Plans to Begin I-81 Construction Earlier
As crews worked on the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties on Thursday, PennDOT announced plans to begin work even earlier next week. Crews are scheduled to move to the northbound lanes between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport exit and Drinker Street exit in Dunmore.
