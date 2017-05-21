N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:2...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:21 13:01:30

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Marguerita Davis, left, of Kingston, and Barbara Vega, of Wilkes-Barre, enjoy some snacks during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE cv22mentalp3 KRISTEN MULLEN / FOR THE CITIZENS' VOICE Participants walk across the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk.KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICEcv22mentalp1 The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties hosted the 17th annual Walk for Recovery & Mental Health Fair on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers and Jeers Mon fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. Mon Bob 1
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) May 19 Ewwww 5
News Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo... May 19 Leibys 1
News Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans May 19 Avoid Fluoride 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 18 Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) May 18 Cynthia lyn 21
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC