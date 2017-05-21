Marguerita Davis, left, of Kingston, and Barbara Vega, of Wilkes-Barre, enjoy some snacks during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE cv22mentalp3 KRISTEN MULLEN / FOR THE CITIZENS' VOICE Participants walk across the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk.KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICEcv22mentalp1 The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties hosted the 17th annual Walk for Recovery & Mental Health Fair on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

