State Representative, Marty Flynn, of the 113th Legislative District listens to testimony at the Policy Committee hearing on Marcellus Shale Severance Tax Monday in Wilkes Barre.cv02flynnWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, hosted House Democratic Policy Committee hearing on the impacts of implementing a potential Marcellus Shale severance tax in Pennsylvania at Wilkes University.cv02pashinskiWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice WILKES-BARRE - With Pennsylvania sitting on the third largest pocket of Marcellus Shale natural gas in the world, the state is poised to become an energy exporting giant and should have a severance tax in place when the boom begins, state officials argued Monday during a public hearing.
