Namedropper 5/25/2017
Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees members received awards during the local Pike/Wayne chapter's May meeting. From left: Patricia Spoor, Barbara Spinelli, volunteer of the year; and chapter president Ellen Keefer, who received an award for meeting chapter goals.
