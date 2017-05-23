LCTA will offer regular bus service to airport
Travelers heading to or leaving from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will be able to use the bus to begin their journeys without making a reservation ahead of time. LCTA will visit the airport on five inbound and five outbound trips each weekday and on three inbound and three outbound trips on Saturday.
