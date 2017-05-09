House approves Bill that would make hospital beds available for detox
Rep. Aaron Kaufer's House Bill 118, which would expedite the creation of an Emergency Drug and Alcohol Detoxification Program, was unanimously approved by the House on Tuesday. The bill has been sent to the Senate for its consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC