House approves Bill that would make hospital beds available for detox

Rep. Aaron Kaufer's House Bill 118, which would expedite the creation of an Emergency Drug and Alcohol Detoxification Program, was unanimously approved by the House on Tuesday. The bill has been sent to the Senate for its consideration.

