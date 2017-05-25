DEP to hold public comment period and hearings on Atlantic Sunrise...

HARRISBURG, Pa.- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will open a comment period on May 27, 2017 and hold four public hearings for feedback on the earth disturbance and waterway and wetland encroachment permit applications submitted by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC for the proposed Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Project. The proposed pipeline would run through northeast and central Pennsylvania and would connect natural gas-producing regions in northeastern Pennsylvania to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states.

