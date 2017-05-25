Crews Pull Car from Creek in Luzerne
CAR IN CREEK: A tow truck is trying to get this Honda Civic out of Toby Creek in Luzerne on Union Street in this rainy weather. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/rgFLZvSGmO Police say no serious injuries as car goes down embankment & ends up in Toby Creek in Luzerne Bouriugh.
