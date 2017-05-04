Community Digest
A Public Square Rosary Rally, one of 16,000 nationwide commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, prophecies, and miracles, will be held at noon Saturday, May 13, at Our Lady of Fatima Grotto, North Street, Wilkes-Barre. The rosary rally is sponsored by America Needs Fatima, and the local Lay Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
