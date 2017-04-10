Work will improve stormwater systems
Harveys Lake resident, John Levitsky, a watershed specialist with the Luzerne Conservation District, is working to improve stormwater treatment systems in the county, one of them in the Dallas Township Park. This will affect local communities, and communities downstream in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Levitsky said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
