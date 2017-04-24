Nucleus keeping it raw in Luzerne

WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Dan McGrogan, owner of Nucleus Raw Foods in Luzerne, is also a food manufacturer, selling kale chips and flat crispy gluten-free breads in stores in four states. LUZERNE - For Dan McGrogan, switching to a raw vegan diet changed his life and led to the creation of a successful business that continues to grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.