No decision on rail sale

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority is still waiting to make a decision regarding a potential sale of about 8 miles of railroad track. The authority's board voted again Tuesday to table a vote on a sale of railroad track and assorted material to Keystone Rail Recovery of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $286,500.

