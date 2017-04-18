No decision on rail sale
The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority is still waiting to make a decision regarding a potential sale of about 8 miles of railroad track. The authority's board voted again Tuesday to table a vote on a sale of railroad track and assorted material to Keystone Rail Recovery of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $286,500.
