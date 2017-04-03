Luzerne County qualifies for potentia...

Luzerne County qualifies for potential storm-related relief

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE People work to clear snow from sidewalks along North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on March 15. Luzerne County tallied more than twice the minimum amount needed to qualify for potential reimbursement of costs related to the record-breaking snowstorm of March 14, according to Lucille Morgan, director of the county Emergency Management Agency. $2.79 million in costs associated with plowing, snow removal and cleaning up from the storm which dumped 2 feet of snow on much of Luzerne County, Morgan said.

