Luzerne Co. redevelopment authority d...

Luzerne Co. redevelopment authority delays vote on selling rail lines

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority executive director Andy Reilly will wait until the authority board's next meeting before moving forward with a deed search on rail lines the authority considered selling for scrap. The authority's board tabled a vote on selling about 8 miles of railroad for scrap at the group's March meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Mar 28 silly rabbit 160
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Luzerne County was issued at April 05 at 11:04PM EDT

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC