Large crowd protests proposal to merge Pa. agencies
HARRISBURG - Carrying signs such as "We Recover and We Vote" and "Keep DDAP!," a crowd packed into the state Capitol's sun-lit East Wing rotunda Wednesday to push state leaders to resist merging Pennsylvania's Drug and Alcohol Department into a "vast bureaucracy." "We've had somebody ... who has the ear of the governor on issues related to drug and alcohol, in the midst of one of biggest epidemics, not only in the commonwealth but the world right now," said state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne.
