Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...

Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...

There are 1 comment on the Times News story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne.... In it, Times News reports that:

A Hazleton man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met on Facebook and Snapchat was in court Wednesday, facing charges in regard to two of his alleged victims. Keefer McKenzie Ngirngesechei, 21, appeared before a magisterial district judge to determine whether there was enough evidence to take the charges to trial.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Salsa

San Jose, CA

#1 Friday Apr 28
Another Shayne Balliet.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) 22 hr Dutchiie 4
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr 21 silly rabbit 160
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC