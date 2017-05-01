Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
There are 1 comment on the Times News story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne.... In it, Times News reports that:
A Hazleton man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met on Facebook and Snapchat was in court Wednesday, facing charges in regard to two of his alleged victims. Keefer McKenzie Ngirngesechei, 21, appeared before a magisterial district judge to determine whether there was enough evidence to take the charges to trial.
#1 Friday Apr 28
Another Shayne Balliet.
