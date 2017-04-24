Girl Scouts announces new major gifts officer

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania has appointed Valerie Whyman, Williamsport, Pa., as Major Gifts Officer. She will raise essential support for the organization throughout a 21-county area in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, which includes Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Monroe, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.