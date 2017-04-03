Families for Forty Fort Park plan Memorial Day craft fair
Families for Forty Fort Park will hold a craft fair/yard sale in the park during the Memorial Day Parade, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 29. Those interested in being a vendor should email [email protected] Include your name, contact number and whether you are an independent consultant or setting up a table for the yard sale.
