Drivers Prepare for Backups with Scheduled Roadwork on I-81
With warmer weather moving in, road projects and construction are getting underway, including an extensive one along Interstate 81 in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. PennDOT says a stretch of Interstate 81 from Drinker Street in Dunmore to the Avoca exit in Luzerne County is the busiest stretch on the interstate in northeastern Pennsylvania, with 80,000 cars passing through every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC