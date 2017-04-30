Drivers Prepare for Backups with Sche...

Drivers Prepare for Backups with Scheduled Roadwork on I-81

Sunday Apr 30

With warmer weather moving in, road projects and construction are getting underway, including an extensive one along Interstate 81 in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. PennDOT says a stretch of Interstate 81 from Drinker Street in Dunmore to the Avoca exit in Luzerne County is the busiest stretch on the interstate in northeastern Pennsylvania, with 80,000 cars passing through every day.

