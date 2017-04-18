Clothesline Project aims to raise...

Between the entrances of Giant and the Zoo Health Club stood a clothesline filled with green and blue shirts that each had different messages painted on them. The messages and images included depictions of a butterfly, tree and skeleton, as well as words like self-hate, depression, love, safe and survivor.

