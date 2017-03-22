Wolf gives schools leewayto meet 180-day requirement

School districts in Northeastern Pennsylvania will have extra options for snow makeup days under an emergency declaration announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor invoked a school closing law enacted last year to help school districts in 15 counties - including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming - satisfy the state-required 180 days per year schools must be open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.