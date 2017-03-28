Trump's poll numbers are low. But the people who put him in office...
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police on March 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police on March 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|160
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan '17
|Save Hazleton
|1
