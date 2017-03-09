Storm Damage Closes Lake Scranton Unt...

Storm Damage Closes Lake Scranton Until April

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Bad news for trail walkers - the walking trail around Lake Scranton will likely be closed for at least another month. Last month's EF-2 wreaked havoc in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, bringing down many trees across the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health care Fri Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Maybe future epidemic Feb '17 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb '17 Mark 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Luzerne County was issued at March 13 at 3:50AM EDT

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC