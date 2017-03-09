Storm Damage Closes Lake Scranton Until April
Bad news for trail walkers - the walking trail around Lake Scranton will likely be closed for at least another month. Last month's EF-2 wreaked havoc in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, bringing down many trees across the area.
