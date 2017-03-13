Snowfall zooms past 2 feet in northeastern Pennsylvania
More areas are reporting at least 20 inches of snow in northern Pennsylvania, and some are reporting more than two feet of snow as flakes continue to fall over the much of the state. The National Weather Service said Tuesday that areas in Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties were reporting more than 20 inches of snow.
